Video: Ibrahimovic produces superb strike with no back-lift to score 30th goal of the season for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for LA Galaxy against Houston Dynamo in sublime fashion in an MLS clash on Sunday.

The Galaxy fell to a 4-2 defeat in the Western Conference fixture over the weekend, which meant they finished fifth in the final standings at the end of the regular season.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side will now look ahead to the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, where they will hope Ibrahimovic can continue to deliver the goods in front of goal to help bring some major silverware back to Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Swede produced a superb strike with no back-lift to score his 30th goal of the campaign against Houston Dynamo, somehow finding the far corner of the net despite having little room to manoeuver on the edge of the box.

Check out Ibrahimovic doing what he does best below, via Twitter.

Zlatan … you never fail to impress us ? pic.twitter.com/m5SFEHZhGN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2019

Zlatan doing Zlatan things. Making it look as easy as anything ?? pic.twitter.com/Jg0Hbul8hn — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 8, 2019