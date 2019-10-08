Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has shut down speculation that he’s set to sue his agent over a failed transfer away from the club this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is one of the biggest names in the Premier League at the moment and could no doubt play for a bigger team than Palace.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Zaha was a target for Arsenal and Everton in the summer but ended up staying at Selhurst Park, resulting in talk that he could now take action against his agent over the failed move.

Zaha, who has since been linked with Chelsea by the Sun, has now come out, however, and tweeted that the Mail’s story is not true.

? do you lot sit and literally wonder what I’m up too then just make up stuff about me ????? https://t.co/nx2juFQubr — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 8, 2019

Thee 26-year-old was clearly unimpressed with the report and Palace fans will hope this means he’s simply focused on continuing to do a good job and give his best for the club.

Roy Hodgson’s side have made a strong start to the season and Zaha has once again been a key part of that so far.

It’s easy to imagine, though, that clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea could continue to keep an eye on his situation as he’d surely strengthen both their attacks right now.