German giants Borussia Dortmund have taken to social media to poke fun at the situation between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy that has broken the internet.

Borussia Dortmund have poked fun at the drama between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, the wives of England internationals Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

The Bundesliga giants’ social media team have crafted a perfectly-written statement that makes fun of the situation whilst applying it to their own club.

Coleen took to Twitter earlier this morning to expose to the world that Rebekah Vardy – wife of Leicester star Jamie, had been leaking stories on the Rooney family’s private life to The Sun.

Coleen’s master-plan to unveil the identity of the leak is sensational, she decided to carefully publish false stories on her Instagram that could only be viewed by Rebekah.

Once these false stories were ran as exclusive articles by The Sun, detective Coleen’s hunch was confirmed.

Take a look at the hilarious statement that the German giants posted below:

This has been a burden in our life for almost a year now and finally we have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/kIumLTNafl — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 9, 2019

Italian giants Roma were one of the first clubs to react to the drama that has broken the internet, take a look at their savage response to Vardy’s actions.

Dortmund’s social media accounts are some of the best in the world, today’s well-worked post cements them alongside the likes of Roma and Bayer Leverkusen.

We’re unsure on where the Rooney vs Vardy drama will turn next, do you think that Rebekah has been caught out by Coleen or was the I’m a Celebrity star’s reasoning that she was hacked the truth behind this whole drama?

Coleen was pictured smirking this morning before the drama was revealed to the public, it seems as though Wayne’s wife has been working on this bombshell for a while.