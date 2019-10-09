“Brilliant detective work” – Loads of fans flock to Twitter to praise Coleen Rooney after she accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to ‘The Sun’

Football fans everywhere stormed onto Twitter this morning to get a piece of the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy drama.

Earlier this morning, Mrs Rooney posted a tweet accusing Mrs Vardy of leaking parts of her personal life to the Sun, who have been running a number of exclusives on her over the past few months or so.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Coleen stated in the tweet that she underwent an five-month-long investigation into the matter, with the end results showing that it was Vardy’s wife, Rebekah, who was leaking stories to the newspaper.

Mrs Vardy has since come out and denied this on her own personal Twitter account, however seeing as the Sun have recently deleted an article that Coleen talks about in her tweet, it seems as if the Leicester player’s wife could very well be guilty.

Following this accusation from Mrs Rooney, fans everywhere took to Twitter to laud her for her brilliant detective work on the matter.

If this is anything to go off, Mrs Rooney may as well be in the running for a job at MI5!

You have won 2019. — Stephen Canning ? (@EssexCanning) October 9, 2019

Rebekah Vardy going through Coleen Rooney’s Private Instagram to pick out stories to sell to The Sun pic.twitter.com/eqTr4IgEGo — Sam (@SamWithAnM) October 9, 2019

Fair play to Coleen, brilliant detective work there. — Nigel Anthony Smith (@toastofworcesta) October 9, 2019

Supreme detective work, Mrs Rooney. Can you now investigate the best way of removing Boris Johnson from office. Ta x — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) October 9, 2019

Investigative Journalism at its finest… — Theo. ?? (@tchikomba1712) October 9, 2019

Just here to compliment you on your mastery of three-act structure? — Theo Bosanquet (@TheoBosanquet) October 9, 2019

This is what football is all about Amazing work from Coleen Rooney and if the FA have any sense they'll rig the draw to give us Leicester v Derby in the FA Cup third round ? https://t.co/5DZIbGMyNT — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) October 9, 2019

Great detective work by Coleen to figure out who it was. Good job! — Nikhil (@NikhilPNayak) October 9, 2019

Can’t believe Vardy sold out her Scouse mate to THE SUN of all places Excellent detective work, Coleen ? https://t.co/DM4IIJP1qC pic.twitter.com/Sl9PSg5S0t — Joe Szwaba (@JoeSzwaba) October 9, 2019