“Brilliant detective work” – Loads of fans flock to Twitter to praise Coleen Rooney after she accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to ‘The Sun’

Football fans everywhere stormed onto Twitter this morning to get a piece of the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy drama.

Earlier this morning, Mrs Rooney posted a tweet accusing Mrs Vardy of leaking parts of her personal life to the Sun, who have been running a number of exclusives on her over the past few months or so.

Coleen stated in the tweet that she underwent an five-month-long investigation into the matter, with the end results showing that it was Vardy’s wife, Rebekah, who was leaking stories to the newspaper.

Mrs Vardy has since come out and denied this on her own personal Twitter account, however seeing as the Sun have recently deleted an article that Coleen talks about in her tweet, it seems as if the Leicester player’s wife could very well be guilty.

Following this accusation from Mrs Rooney, fans everywhere took to Twitter to laud her for her brilliant detective work on the matter.

If this is anything to go off, Mrs Rooney may as well be in the running for a job at MI5!

