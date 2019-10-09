Chelsea fans can rejoice as one of their promising stars has been ranked as the best player under the age of 21 years old in Europe’s top five leagues.

Statisticians WhoScored have revealed that Chelsea star Tammy Abraham is in the best form of any players under the age of 21 in Europe’s top five leagues.

WhoScored’s rankings detail the average ratings of the best performing players under the age of 21 in Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1).

Abraham outranks his counterparts with a sensational rating of 7.76 for his last six games.

Take a look at the continental form rankings below:

Tammy Abraham tops the U21 player form rankings, with England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold rising up to second in the leaderboard Read @martinlaurence7‘s article now — https://t.co/nXfHwmSQM7 pic.twitter.com/N4kIChQUQF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 9, 2019

These findings highlight just how magnificent Abraham’s performances have been this season, the ace did turn 22 last week but it’s hard to argue that there’s a better young player right now than the Chelsea forward.

The ace has flourished under the tutelage of club legend Frank Lampard and the all-around striker has made Chelsea’s No.9 position his own this season.

Considering some of the highly-rated names that are on the list, Abraham can be massively proud of this wonderful achievement.

The findings also spell an exciting time ahead for England fans. Five Englishmen were named in the top 10 ranks, this is truly remarkable and it sets the Three Lions up for an exciting future.

Can Abraham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Declan Rice lead Gareth Southgate’s side to success at Euro 2020?