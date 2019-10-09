Coleen Rooney breaks internet with savage Rebekah Vardy accusation following Instagram research in Wag Fight of the Year

Coleen Rooney sent the internet into meltdown this morning after she accused Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah, of leaking exclusive stories regarding his personal life to the Sun.

The Rooney’s, namely Wayne and Coleen, have been constantly picked and reported upon by the Sun for many years, and now, it seems like the DC United player’s wife has finally gotten to the bottom of it all.

As per her official Twitter account, Coleen stated that she’s been running her own little private investigation into who’s been leaking her private life to the Sun so they can run exclusives on it.

Coleen stated that the investigation concluded that it was Rebekah Vardy who was leaking all this information to the Sun.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Coleen notes that Mrs Vardy has leaked stories regarding her house being flooded, her travelling to Mexico for gender selection treatment, and her returning to TV, all of which were ran as exclusives by the Sun.

Vardy has since responded to this accusation, saying that she’s been made “upset” following this, and that she’s “disgusted” that she even has to come out and deny them.

Given this, it looks like Vardy may not be in the wrong, but recent activity from the Sun begs to differ.

The news outlet have since deleted their recent exclusive article regarding Coleen and Wayne’s mansion being flooded following the tweet, which could imply that Mrs Vardy is guilty, and the Sun are trying to cover their tracks.

We never expected our Wednesday morning to be filled with such drama!