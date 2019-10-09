Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of highly-rated young Mexican midfielder Sebastian Cordova.

The 22-year-old has shone for current team Club America and looks like he could have it in him to move to a major European club in the near future.

According to A Bola, as translated by the Metro, Man Utd have registered an interest in Cordova and had scouts watch him play recently.

Cordova will no doubt have caught the eye with an assist, and it may well be that he perfectly fits the bill for United right now as they go after young players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invested in youth this summer by signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, while he’s also promoted academy graduates like Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes by giving them plenty of first-team chances.

Cordova could be the next exciting prospect brought to Old Trafford and it’s easy to imagine he could quickly prove to be an upgrade on unconvincing midfield players like Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira.