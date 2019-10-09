Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a potential transfer deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast, the Red Devils have made an approach to individuals close to Dembele to sound out whether or not he’d be interested in a move to Old Trafford and other details such as wage demands.

The Frenchman has shone for Lyon but Castles also notes he’s been a long-term target for Man Utd after impressing as a youngster at Fulham and Celtic.

Dembele certainly makes sense as a priority target for the club now in their current state, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggling for results after a series of poor performances in attack.

United sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez in the summer, leaving them light up front and relying on the out-of-form Marcus Rashford and the inexperienced Mason Greenwood in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen how talks will progress, but it does seem to make sense for the move to happen now, with Castles also noting that Dembele has not become the automatic first choice at Lyon as had been expected.