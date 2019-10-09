AC Milan and Spain star Suso has reportedly asked Sergio Ramos for help in his attempts to seal a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Suso has been at Milan for a number of years now following his stint with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, however now, it seems like the Spaniard’s time at the San Siro could be coming to an end.

As reported by Don Balon, Suso wants out of Milan, with the player keen to swap life in Italy in return for a move to Real Madrid.

Suso is so keen in fact, that he’s even asked Real captain Ramos to help him seal a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with it also being stated that the winger’s price tag will be around €45M should Real go through with a move.

During his time with Milan, Suso has managed to bag a total of 23 goals and 46 assists in 143 games, a decent return for a player who’s usually made to play out-wide more often than not.

Over his career, Suso has been known to be able to play as an attacking midfielder, as well as a right winger, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Zidane should the Spanish forward end up moving to Milan.

Given that Real’s options on the right only really consist of Gareth Bale right now given the injury Marco Asensio picked up in pre-season, it may be wise for Real to get a move on and sign Suso in January in order to add to their options in that specific area.