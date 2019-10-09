Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic in exchange for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Bianconeri are interested in signing the 26-year-old with Calciomercato claiming that he wants a return to Turin. According to Tuttosport, Juventus are planning to offer Can and Mandzukic in exchange for Pogba. It isn’t known whether they are including some cash as part of that deal or not.

Both players have not been regulars for the Bianconeri this season. While Can has featured in three matches, Mandzukic is yet to make a single appearance in 2019/20.

Pogba has been an integral player for Manchester United and the club will certainly try to sign him. The Red Devils are bound to demand some cash from Juventus if they are to let the Frenchman go because Can and Mandzukic alone won’t be enough in exchange for someone of Pogba’s stature.

Provided the Bianconeri manage to sign the 26-year-old, their squad will receive a massive boost. Pogba established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world through his performances at Juventus, netting 34 goals and providing 42 assists in 178 appearances across all competitions.