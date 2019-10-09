There’s an increasing problem with players that they have a burning desire to make everything completely about them. They then become the role models for the younger players and that sort of behaviour continues.

It might be unfair to say that Dele Alli had started to believe his own hype and that’s why he’s lost form, but you can’t deny he’s an absolute shadow of the player he was a couple of years ago.

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about the Spurs midfielder to Talksport and it was reported by HITC. speaking about Alli he said: “He’s a talent. But listen, he has to get his nut down and concentrate on his football. Forget everything else off the pitch, he’s a great player, he looks a good lad, get on with your football, let’s start performing because that is your job.”

It’s not clear how much knowledge Redknapp has about the player and his situation, but it does sound like he thinks he’s concentrating far too much on his off field activities and not on his game.

It’s been a dramatic fall from grace for Alli who was considered as a key player for Spurs and England over the past few years. That’s changed this season with him only making one appearance in the league and suddenly becoming an outcast at international level.

Spurs have been awful in the last couple of games, but if he realises he’s not been good enough to get into such a poor side, that should give him an urgent wake up call to improve his attitude and look to recapture his best form.

He’s still 23 so you fancy he has seven or eight years left at the top level, but if he continues on this trend then he might struggle to even play in the Premier League in a few seasons.