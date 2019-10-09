There’s something weird about Bayern Munich and their youth products once they reach the age of 30. It seems they all peak in their mid 20’s and tend to tail off when you expect them to be in their prime.

We’ve seen Phillip Lahm and Bastien Schweinsteiger hit a wall in their late 20’s, and it appears that Thomas Muller is another to add to that list. His form has really tailed off over the past few years and it might be time to move on.

According to Bild via the Daily Mail, The German international has spoken about his desire to move away in January after failing to appear regularly this season. They go on to point out he has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United in the past.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up, he seems exactly like the type of player that United would spend a lot of money on only to realise they don’t know how to use him and he’s not as good as he once was.

It’s hard to see Liverpool or Arsenal being in a position to sign him or tinkering with their line ups to make room for him.

He is only 30 so it’s certainly possible that a move could rejuvenate him and help him rediscover the great form that saw him become one of the most prolific forwards in Europe. He’s played 100 times for Germany and has over 100 career goals so he certainly had proven quality, it’s just a case of finding a move that suits him.