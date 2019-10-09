It can be a shame when a struggling player is singled out for extra attention because of their price tag. Obviously they didn’t set the price of the transfer, but if they don’t play well then it becomes an even bigger deal.

Man United are taking criticism from all angles just now, so that will always extend to the players. The Guardian reported that Man United paid £52m to sign Fred in 2018, and his shocking performances have opened him up to ridicule.

He’s never managed to get a settled run in the United side so it’s hard to tell what type of player he actually is. He looks energetic, but it’s not clear if he’s best at being a ball winner or a box to box type of player. One thing for sure is he isn’t some sort of creative play-maker.

A report from The Mirror has claimed Fred hasn’t actually successfully completed a through ball to a teammate since April. Even anybody looking to stick up for the Brazilian will struggle to justify that one.

It gives a major indication why things went so badly against Newcastle on Sunday. Scott McTominay is a good defensive minded midfielder, but he can’t be expected to carry the creative burden for the side. That means it fell to Fred to get the team playing progressively from the midfield, and obviously he’s incapable of doing that.

It really shows how reliant they are on Paul Pogba. He’s often frustrating but he’s the only player in the United side capable of showing any sort of creativity from that deeper midfield position.

It’s really starting to look best for everybody involved if Fred could find a move and try to rebuild his career.