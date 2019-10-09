Video: Serge Gnabry continues hot streak with goal for Germany vs Argentina

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is enjoying his football at the moment and has continued his hot streak in front of goal with the opener for Germany against Argentina tonight.

Watch the Gnabry goal video below, which follows his incredible recent four-goal haul for Bayern in their 7-2 Champions League thrashing of Tottenham.

Gnabry has certainly come a long way since leaving Arsenal, where he struggled for playing time and even flopped during a loan spell at West Brom.

The 24-year-old is now a real star for club and country and his latest goal is another fine piece of play.