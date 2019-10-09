Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs scouting Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan after his hugely impressive recent performance against Liverpool in their Champions League clash at Anfield.

The talented young South Korea international gave Reds defender Virgil van Dijk a torrid time as he scored in that 4-3 defeat away to LFC to show what he can do on the big stage.

This could now earn Hee-chan a move to the Premier League as the Daily Mail link him with both Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The report suggests the 23-year-old is likely to be on the move at the end of this season, when he would have just one year remaining on his contract with Salzburg.

Hee-chan could surely strengthen Unai Emery’s Arsenal squad, who continue to look generally unconvincing despite sitting third in the Premier League at the moment.

Smart signings like this for young players who could be available on the cheap are essential for the Gunners if they want to close the gap on their rivals.