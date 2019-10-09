Lille chief Luis Campos is adamant that Nicolas Pepe will be a success for Arsenal despite his difficult start because he shares this key quality with Ronaldo and Mbappe.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Lille sporting director Luis Campos has revealed that Arsenal’s club-record signing Nicolas Pepe shares a quality that superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have.

Campos believes that this quality is key to why Pepe will prove to be a success for the Gunners.

According to BBC Sport, Unai Emery’s side signed the Ivorian from Lille for a club-record fee of £72m. The tricky winger has so fair struggled to live up to his price tag but Campos believes that Pepe is destined to be a star for the Gunners.

Pepe has one goal and two assists for the Gunners in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Here’s what Campos had to say on Pepe:

“In my opinion one of the characteristics of a top, top player is that they like football.”

“I remember working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. They know everything about football. Mbappe knew all the results of the second division in France.”

“Nicolas Pepe is like that. He’s another example of the importance of a player liking football. After a game he watches the whole game again two times, to make himself more perfect.”

Pepe’s attention to detail will certainly help him during this difficult period, I for one don’t believe that the ace is struggling as bad as people make out.

The 24-year-old just needs to fine tune some areas of his game in order to better suit himself to Premier League football.

For example, Pepe’s dribbling is phenomenal – the ace is gliding past players with ease, however his end product could do with some sharpening.

Pepe was prolific for Lille last season but he’s struggled to add goals to his game during his time in England so far. The ace should focus on getting into more goalscoring positions in the near future.

