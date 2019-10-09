The upcoming Clasico between Real and Barca will be intriguing for a lot of reasons. Real Madrid should go into the game top of the league but both sides have failed to impress so far this season.

The arrival or Antoine Griezmann suggested that Ousmane Dembele’s time at the club was coming to an end. Dembele hadn’t really established himself in the side and he looked like an obvious sacrifice in the chase for Neymar.

READ MORE: Reports suggest Lionel Messi wants Barca to drop star and blames ace for poor start to the season

Things have taken a twist with Griezmann struggling to make any sort of meaningful contribution while Dembele had actually started to look promising. He was brilliant against Sevilla at the weekend and looked like he was ready to play a bigger role in the team.

Unfortunately he got sent off in that game for abusing the referee, and it’s going to have big consequences for him. AS have reported he’s received a two game ban for that offence, which will see him miss the games with Eibar and Real Madrid.

It’s a blow for Barca and the player. If he had performed well then he could’ve given the manager a big reason to consider him as a regular starter going forward. It also means Barca are without an in form attacking player who could make a difference in the big game.

It will now be a chance for Antoine Griezmann to show everybody why Barca spent so much money on him this Summer.