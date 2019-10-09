Former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star Jeremy Menez has been the subject of some footage released by Mexican TV that they claim shows him partying with escorts and substances.

See below as some fairly raw social media is shown in this news clip from Revista TVNotas that allegedly shows Menez partying potentially a little too heavily.

It is unclear from the grainy footage if Menez is definitely using any illegal substances or merely smoking and drinking, while there isn’t an obvious explanation as to why the women present are escorts and not simply some very close female companions.

Still, that’s the claim being made and it could be that the 32-year-old former France international, currently on the books at Paris FC, will have some explaining to do very soon!

It is also worth mentioning that it’s possible that this footage is not that recent and dates back to his time playing in Mexico with Club America, hence the story coming from a Mexican news outlet.