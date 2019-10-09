Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in taking up the managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese last managed Manchester United before being sacked last December following the club’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Mourinho is currently a pundit for Sky Sports but he is eager to make a return to management.

According to the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old is currently tracking Tottenham’s scenario and is interested in replacing Mauricio Pochettino should the time come.

Spurs have had a pretty shaky start to the season so far and are currently ninth in the Premier League table. They’re already out of the Carabao Cup and have amassed just a point from their first two Champions League matches.

Pochettino’s side lost their last two matches with Bayern Munich drubbing them 7-2 at home followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The report from the Daily Mail also claims that Mourinho rejected offers from Benfica and Guangzhou Evergrande.

At this point, Spurs seems a good option for the Portuguese but it’ll also depend on whether the club will sack Pochettino or not. The Argentine has done exceptionally well with the North London outfit so far and he still seems the right person to bring their season back on track.

However, if Tottenham sack Pochettino, Mourinho would be a suitable candidate to replace him.