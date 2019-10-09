Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League amid links with the Tottenham job.

According to RMC, as translated by Get French Football News, Mourinho has snubbed the chance to become Lyon manager as he wants his next club to be in England.

With Mauricio Pochettino struggling at Tottenham, it may be that the Portuguese tactician senses an opportunity to replace the Argentine in north London in the near future.

Mourinho has already been linked with an interest in the Spurs job by the Daily Mail, and this latest report will only fuel speculation that that’s where he could be heading next.

The two-time Champions League winner may struggle to get a job at a bigger club than that after somewhat tarnishing his reputation at Man Utd and Chelsea.

Both his most recent jobs ended in disaster and controversy, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll walk back into football at a super club like Real Madrid or similar.

Tottenham could make sense for him in that sense, with the club in the Champions League and possessing a squad that could compete for major honours.

And while many would surely see Mourinho as a downgrade on Pochettino, he is also the kind of big name and proven winner they could only have dreamed of attracting five years ago.