Manchester United are being linked with several potential new managers at the moment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes through a rotten patch of form with the club.

The latest name to appear is former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc, who also played for United for two years at the end of his successful playing career.

The French tactician has been out of work for some time now, but has won multiple titles in his previous jobs, picking up a Ligue 1 title with Bordeaux and three more with PSG.

Blanc also had a spell in charge of the French national team and it seems he’s now keen to pounce for the Man Utd job if it becomes available, according to RMC, as translated in the tweet below from United Xtra:

Laurent Blanc is keeping his options open as he would be interested in the United job should it become available. #mufc [RMC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 9, 2019

It remains to be seen if the 53-year-old would definitely be the preferred option for United themselves, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Another big name in former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked with MUFC by Gazzetta dello Sport (translation from the Mirror) but Blanc may be more realistic and seems to actually be keen on the job.

Either way, United could probably do with making a change soon as they surely cannot carry on like this under Solskjaer for much longer.