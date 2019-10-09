Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly undergoing extra training sessions in order to make his comeback from injury in the club’s next game against Manchester United after the international break.

The Brazil international has been out since having to go off in the first game of the season against Norwich City, though his backup Adrian has filled in well during his absence.

Despite missing a player as important as Alisson, Liverpool have made a 100% start to the season, winning all eight of their games so far to sit eight points clear of last season’s champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Still, there’s no doubt Liverpool fans would rather have Alisson back as soon as possible and will be glad to hear ESPN‘s report stating the Reds could welcome him back just in time for their big upcoming fixture at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old is just the type of match-winner who could make a real difference against a quality side like Man Utd, who will be eager to get a result against their rivals after their poor recent form.