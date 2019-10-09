Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly moved to block any negotiations over Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially leaving the club for a transfer to Barcelona.

The 21-year-old is being linked as a £72million target for Barcelona in their problem position of right-back, but it seems Klopp is absolutely not willing to even discuss a deal, according to Don Balon.

This is hardly surprising as Alexander-Arnold has become a hugely important player for the Reds and looks set to be one of the game’s finest full-backs potentially for the next decade.

The youngster has done superbly since breaking into Klopp’s first-team and no doubt looks an ideal fit for Barca’s attacking style of play as he could be the ideal long-term successor to Dani Alves.

Liverpool fans, however, will be relieved to see that it seems their club is adamant they’ll keep hold of the England international, who has a contract at Anfield until 2024.

This puts LFC in a strong position and there also seems little reason to leave the Merseyside giants for any other team in Europe right now after the huge strides they’ve made since Klopp joined the club.