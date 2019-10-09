Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he’s open to playing in a new position if Jurgen Klopp decides to try changing his role in the team.

There’s not necessarily a big chance of that happening as the 21-year-old has looked so good at right-back for Liverpool, but some pundits have observed that his attacking ability and range of passing could be useful further forward.

Alexander-Arnold gets a lot of attacking freedom as it is in this Liverpool side as both he and left-back Andrew Robertson are given plenty of license to bomb forward and set up goals.

Still, speaking to the Daily Mirror, Alexander-Arnold made it clear his priority is helping the team to win and he isn’t overly bothered about what position he plays.

“I’m not fussed where I play. I just want to play football,” he said.

“If the manager decides that he wants to use me as a midfielder, centre-back or striker, that is where I will play.

“For the time being, the manager has obviously decided I’m a right-back and that is where I will play.”

Liverpool fans probably won’t be too bothered either as long as he can continue to perform and help the club win more trophies.

LFC currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 100% start to the season.