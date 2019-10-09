Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has hit back at his critics after a slow start to life at Old Trafford since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

The England international joined the Red Devils before the start of the season and initially looked like he could be a signing to really boost United’s performances.

Centre-back long looked an area of weakness for the club as players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly struggled in that department.

However, it’s fair to say Maguire’s arrival has not done enough just yet to lift the standard of performances at Man Utd, with the 26-year-old not looking too convincing so far.

Of course, all players take time to settle and Maguire surely still has enough natural ability to come back from this slow start.

Discussing his form, Maguire seemed to hit back at critics and suggested he was being judged far too quickly.

“I think it’s the long term, that’s what the main thing is. In five or six years’ time, judge me then – whether I have been a success at this club or not,” he is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“And I do believe and am really confident that, in five or six years’ time, I’ll be a success and I am sure we’ll have many, many good times here.

“We need to keep improving as a team, not just me as an individual. I feel, if we improve as a team, I’ll be a success too.”