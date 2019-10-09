Manchester United could reportedly be given the chance to sign Gareth Bale in a tempting swap deal with Real Madrid as they chase the transfer of Paul Pogba.

According to Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez is prepared to pay around £85million and offer Bale to clubs in order to land two of his top targets.

Alongside Pogba is also Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who could be the subject of an identical offer, according to Don Balon.

Man Utd surely won’t be keen on selling Pogba, though in this case banking £85m for a struggling player and signing a top attacking star in return looks a good piece of business for the club.

There’s no doubt Pogba has under-achieved at United so far, and that strengthening up front with a player like Bale could make sense as more of a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still, MUFC will just have to hope PSG don’t accept the same offer and allow Bale to end up accepting a move to France instead.