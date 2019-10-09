Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly started making key plans for the Manchester United job already.

The Argentine has long been linked strongly as a priority target for the Red Devils, and it looks like everything could now fall into place this season.

United may well be tempted to make a change after a dire run of form under current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Pochettino’s own position at Spurs could be in some doubt after the team’s recent slump.

Still, Pochettino remains highly regarded and could well land himself a top job next, with Man Utd looking set to be his next destination.

This is according to Spanish source Don Balon, who claim he’s already mapping out his priority tasks for the MUFC job.

Pochettino wants to persuade Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford and make him a key part of his plans, and to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

This would all be bad news for Real Madrid, who themselves have been linked with the former Southampton boss amid Zinedine Zidane’s struggles.

Pogba and Sancho have also been rumoured transfer targets for the Spanish giants.