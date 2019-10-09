Manchester United have reportedly identified RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have had a bizarre start to this season and are currently 12th in the Premier League while having to struggle past a third-tier team to qualify for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Following their defeat to Newcastle United, things look for Solskjaer and there’s every chance of him getting sacked if the results don’t improve for Manchester United.

SEE MORE: DOUBLE swoop: Man Utd eyeing two major signings in £180m+ rated duo

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have identified Nagelsmann as a potential replacement and are tracking him.

The German’s playing career ended prematurely due to knee injuries but he later got into management. Nagelsmann became the manager of Hoffenheim in 2016 and took them to fourth place in the Bundesliga that very season. In 2017/18, he guided the team to third position in the league and a place in the Champions League.

Nagelsmann left Hoggenheim following the end of last season and became the manager of RB Leipzig to replace Ralf Rangnick. Die Roten Bullen are currently 5th in the Bundesliga table, having won four of their seven matches so far.

Aged only 32, Nagelsmann’s best years are still ahead of him and given how he has fared so far, he is bound to have a bright future. He could be a suitable candidate to manage Manchester United but it would be foolish of the club’s board to sack Solskjaer.

The Red Devils may be in a bizarre situation at the moment but the 46-year-old must be given time, something which wasn’t given to the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.