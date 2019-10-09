Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the entourage of Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic ahead of the January transfer window.

The Croatia international could be an important signing for the Red Devils after their poor start to the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggling in attack in particular.

Mandzukic has shone at Juventus and other big clubs in his career and could be a decent short-term solution for United up front, even if he’s perhaps now past his peak.

Either way, it looks like a deal is edging closer as Man Utd have struck a verbal agreement with the player’s entourage, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will definitely also agree a deal with the player’s club, though the Metro note that he came close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer as well.

Juventus have plenty of quality options up front so could afford to let Mandzukic go, and this could be the best way for Solskjaer to improve his attack in the middle of the season.