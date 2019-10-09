Chelsea chief Petr Cech makes bizarre move to sign for ice hockey team

Chelsea chief Petr Cech has made the surprise move to sign for an ice hockey team after retiring from football earlier this year.

The 37-year-old left the Gunners at the end of his contract and took up a role as technical and performance advisor for Chelsea in the summer.

Chelsea’s official site has confirmed the news, with the club confirming that the former goalkeeper will continue to work for the Blues as well and represent his hockey team when he can.

Cech will be playing for professional outlet Guildford Phoenix, who are located near where Cech lives, according to Chelsea’s website.

It will no doubt be intriguing to see how the former Czech Republic international gets on in his new sport, where he’ll also be playing as a goalkeeper.

Pictures are already doing the rounds of Cech in his new kit and it’s pretty surreal…

?? @PetrCech has swapped the football pitch for an ice rink after signing with @Gford_Phoenix. ? The 37-year old retired in the summer and will now make his debut for @Gford_Phoenix this weekend. ? Career change. pic.twitter.com/2psA4Jdrq1 — SPORF (@Sporf) October 9, 2019

Cech won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League and other major honours in his footballing career and if he can be half as successful in hockey he’ll be a superb signing for Guildford!