The Premier League could lose one of its most exciting stars very soon, these European giants are reigniting their interest in this £138m-rated attacker.

According to reliable German journalist Christian Falk, Leroy Sane’s agent met with transfer middle man Giovani Branchini last week to discuss a potential move for the Manchester City star to Bayern Munich.

Branchini has close ties with the German giants and it looks as though Sane and his team are keen on exploring the option of a return to his homeland.

The Sun report that City value the wing wizard at a minimum of £138m.

Sane was at the centre of a transfer battle between Bayern and City throughout the whole summer. Following the exits of Bavarian legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, Niko Kovac’s side are keen on bolstering their options on the wings.

Sane is currently out of action following a serious knee injury that was suffered in the season-opening Community Shield clash with title rivals Liverpool.

The Germany international has established himself as one of the best young wingers in the world following his move to Manchester. The ace’s departure would be a massive loss to City.

Despite often playing second-fiddle to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, Sane still managed to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists in 31 league outings last season.

The 23-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch in the league, his lightning-fast runs and silky skills will be sorely missed if he decides to move on from the Premier League.