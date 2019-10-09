Despite being such a big name in world football, PSG have a bizarre amount of connections to the awful Stoke team that were relegated from the Premier League a couple of years ago.

He’s only 26 but Jese Rodriguez must be starting to wonder if his career is slipping away from him. He looked so promising when he broke through at Real Madrid, before he moved to France to try and establish himself there.

Instead what followed was a succession of failed loan spells when you start to wonder if this is really the same guy who looked like a potential wonder-kid in Madrid. He was poor at Stoke, Las Palmas and Real Betis, and it now looks like his spell at Sporting CP is going to suffer a premature and embarrassing end.

According to a report in Sport, his loan spell with Sporting has gone so badly that they already want to send him back when the Winter window opens. He’s only managed three appearances and doesn’t look anywhere near the level needed to have a positive impact on the team.

This could be a real cross roads in his career, it’s highly unlikely PSG will keep him around the squad so he needs to find a club that trust his ability and want to help him find his best form again. If he fails again with this next move, he will seriously start to run out of potential destinations.

There’s no suggestions of any immediate destinations right now. It might even make sense to drop to a lower level where his class should stand out and he can regain his confidence. Of course if that went wrong, then his career would be in huge trouble.