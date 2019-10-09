One pundit has given his thoughts on Scottish pair Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson, the retired pro believes that the Arsenal ace is ‘better defensively’ than the Reds ace.

In an interview with the Daily Record, retired Wales forward John Hartson has claimed that Arsenal’s summer signing Kieran Tierney is a ‘better defensive player’ than Scotland teammate and Liverpool star Andy Robertson.

BBC Sport revealed that the Gunners splashed £25m to secure the ace’s signing on deadline day this summer.

It’s understandable that the pair are being compared because they both represent Scotland, however claims that Tierney is ‘better defensively’ way be wide of the mark given that the ace is yet to feature in the Premier League for his new club.

Here’s what the retired Wales striker had to say on Scotland’s left-backs:

“People talk about Andy Robertson. I would say at this moment in time he has better delivery but Kieran is a better defensive player.”

“Kieran gets low and defends well and he can also play as wing-back if needed. I watched Robertson when he was playing for Dundee United when I was covering the game and he was good.”

“He went down to Hull and his career fizzled out there but Liverpool took him for £10m and now he is on fire.”

Tierney earned rave reviews for his performances for boyhood club Celtic but we believe that pundits and ex-pros should reserve their judgement on the ace until he’s kicked a ball in England’s top-flight.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is flying high right now, the energetic full-back is arguably the best left-back in the world right now. It seems outlandish to compare the ace’s given how impressive Robertson has been for the Reds recently.