Manchester United look to have been handed a huge boost in the potential transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international has been a key player for Barcelona for some time and enjoyed a fine career in La Liga, but he’s now increasingly out of favour in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

According to the Daily Mirror, this could see Man Utd revisit their interest in signing a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interested in during the summer.

The piece also quotes Rakitic himself as expressing his dismay at his current situation and vowing to do everything he can to change things.

While that could in theory mean the 31-year-old is intending to push even harder to break back into the Barca team, he also seems to make it clear that he’d be prepared to quit the Nou Camp as well.

The Mirror quote Rakitic as admitting it may be time for him to sit down and talk with his club about his situation.

He said: “I don’t know what will come now. It’s tough because I want to play and not just be part of the team. I will do everything possible to change my situation.

“I have two years left on my deal and there’s no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not just enjoy walks around the city and the beach.

“I want to thank the fans for the affection they showed me this weekend, but if nothing changed, we will have to sit down and talk about my situation again.”

MUFC could surely still do with a quality midfielder like Rakitic in this struggling squad as he’d surely be a major upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.