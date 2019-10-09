Real Madrid believe that an offer of €120M plus the services of either Isco or Alvaro Odriozola will be enough to convince Chelsea into selling them N’Golo Kante.

Kante has been one of the Premier League’s best and most consistent stars since his arrival at Leicester in the summer of 2015, with the Frenchman helping both the Foxes and Chelsea win the Premier Leaue since then.

The French international’s fantastic ability to break up opposition play and desire to win the ball back when lost has seen him become one of the most highly-rated footballers in the world, one that has now seemingly caught the eye of Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Los Blancos are eyeing up Chelsea man Kante as an alternative signing to Man United ace Paul Pogba, with the club confident an offer of €120M plus either Isco or Odriozola will be enough to land his signature.

Given their lack of creative options in midfield, bringing in Isco plus €120M in return for Kante doesn’t seem like that bad of a deal from Chelsea’s point of view.

The Spaniard has shown during his time in the Spanish capital that, on his day, he’s one of the best creative midfielders around, something Chelsea are lacking in their first team squad at the moment.

If Real were to submit an offer of this ilk for Kante in the near future, it’d definitely be interesting to see if the Blues would be willing to accept it and cash in on the Frenchman.