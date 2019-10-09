Real Madrid reportedly look set to join both Man United and Liverpool in the race to sign James Maddison from Leicester City.

Maddison has rose to prominence these past 18 months or so, with the England international flourishing at Leicester following his move from Norwich in the summer of 2018.

The midfielder has managed to establish himself as one of the best creative forces in the Premier League during that time frame, with his form for the Foxes seemingly catching the eyes of a number of Europe’s top clubs.

As per Don Balon, both Liverpool and United, as well as Spurs, are in the hunt for the Englishman, with these sides now set to be joined in this race by none other than Real Madrid.

The report notes that Real are looking at possibly signing Maddison, who Leicester rate at a whopping €85M, however no contacts between them and Leicester have been made yet.

Given how good Maddison has been for Brendan Rodgers’ side recently, it’s hardly surprising to hear that clubs like Liverpool and Real are vying for his signature.

The midfielder has bagged a total of 10 goals and nine assists in 46 games for the Foxes in all competitions, a ratio that means he contributes to a goal once every 2 and a bit games or so.

Given the fact that a lot of Real’s midfield options have spent time on the sidelines so far this season, it may be wise forking out the money for Maddison to ensure they aren’t left empty handed in that area once again.