Rebekah Vardy seeks ‘forensic investigation’ after Coleen Rooney’s stunning revelation

Rebekah Vardy wants lawyers to conduct a ‘forensic investigation’ in order to clear herself of leaking stories to The Sun regarding Coleen Rooney’s family.

According to BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire, Rebekah Vardy – the wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, is seeking the help of lawyers to conduct a ‘forensic investigation’ into her Instagram.

Coleen Rooney, wife of England legend Wayne, took to Twitter earlier this morning to expose to the world that Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account had been leaking stories on the Rooney family’s private life to The Sun.

Coleen revealed that she carefully decided to publish false stories on her Instagram that could only be viewed by Rebekah, in a bid to confirm that Vardy’s wife was behind the leaks.

After the stunning claims were made, Rebekah took to Twitter to reveal that the leaks weren’t her fault and that other people had access to her Instagram account.

The former ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ star is looking to defender her name by finding out exactly who was using here Instagram account at the times that the false stories were published by Coleen.

Here’s some reaction to the latest twist in the drama:

Rebekah’s efforts to clear her name could still land her in trouble, according to Five news:

We should all show more respect to the Premier League WAGs, providing us with this jaw-dropping entertainment during the international break shouldn’t be forgotten.

