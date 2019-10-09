A number of people on Twitter following today’s big row between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are speculating that the wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy might be the Sun’s Secret WAG.

The tabloid recently started publishing columns from an anonymous WAG of a Premier League footballer, who has dished out the dirt on what goes on behind the scenes at the highest level of the game.

Today, in case you’d somehow missed it, the wife of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, Coleen, massively got her own back on Rebekah as she alleges she’s been leaking her private Instagram stories – include false ones – to the Sun.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Some people are now making the connection that Rebekah could also be working with the Sun as their Secret WAG columnist, though there is no concrete evidence of this at all at the moment.

It seems an obvious connection to make, however, and we thought we’d take a look at what she’d previously said about Coleen in her columns.

Hehe, wonder who this is? pic.twitter.com/WCCNDQHnB8 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 9, 2019

So… Rebekah Vardy is the Secret WAG behind The S*n column then right? — It's……… Carl Anka's Account (@Ankaman616) October 9, 2019

Rebekah Vardy is defo the secret wag in the s*n ? — Alice (@Alicenufc9) October 9, 2019

From what we could find, there’s nothing that juicy, with the Secret WAG once dedicating a large part of one of her columns to sing the praises of Coleen, saying how much nicer she is than many other WAGs.

“You may have got the impression that Wags are self-centred shopaholics that love bitching about other people,” she wrote in one column.

“Well, some are but some aren’t. There are some really strong women who support their men and keep their other halves out of s**t, to put it bluntly.

As a friend just expertly observed, could this also serve as confirmation that Rebecca Vardy is also The Sun's 'Secret WAG' columnist? https://t.co/OcxnO8cpSK — Amy Nickell (@AmyNicks_) October 9, 2019

“But there is one Wag who is always lovely to the fans — Coleen Rooney.

“I have seen them come up to her time and time again over the years and she is so tolerant. She smiles, lets them take a photo with her, gets Wayne in on it too if he’s there.

“She is amazing. I just couldn’t be bothered, to be honest.”