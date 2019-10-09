The feud between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has broken the internet, Italian giants AS Roma have savagely trolled Vardy’s wife on social media.

Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen, took to Twitter earlier this morning to expose to the world that Rebekah Vardy – wife of Leicester star Jamie, had been leaking stories on the Rooney family’s private life to The Sun.

Take a look at Coleen’s Wednesday morning bombshell here.

Coleen’s masterplan to unveil the identity of the leak is sensational. Wazza’s Mrs decided to carefully publish false stories on her Instagram that could only be viewed by Rebekah.

The false findings that were shared by Coleen were ran as exclusive articles by The Sun, hinting that Rebekah must have had something to do with the tabloid’s attack on Rooney’s family.

Is Rebekah Vardy guilty of leaking the information, or is this all a misunderstanding?

AS Roma’s twitter admin savagely trolled Vardy by posting a screenshot of the WAG being blocked by the Italian giants’ Instagram page.

Roma are known for their hilarious social media accounts, here’s what the Giallorossi made of the situation:

Rebekah also took to social media to strongly deny the claims that were put against her, she stated that ‘she’s disgusted that she even has to deny this’.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if Rebekah Vardy’s account was actually hacked or if she’s been caught in the act of attempting to tarnish the Rooney family’s name.

Regardless of the outcome, hats off to the WAGs for providing this jaw-dropping drama during the international break. The streets will never forget.