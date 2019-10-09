Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly already identified a priority transfer target for if he lands the Manchester United job – Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Argentine has long been linked with Man Utd after impressing for much of his time at Spurs, though he’s endured a tough start to this season.

Things could fall into place perfectly for the Red Devils, who could take advantage of his uncertainty at Tottenham by bringing him in to replace the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It has recently been claimed by the Sun that Spurs players increasingly feel Pochettino will leave for United if the opportunity comes along, and Don Balon now add that he is already preparing for the job.

The 47-year-old would be an exciting appointment for MUFC, and fans will also be thrilled to see he’s also eager to sign Sancho for them if he takes over, according to Don Balon.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the world and would undoubtedly strengthen this United attack.

It would also be intriguing to see how Sancho could develop under Pochettino, who has worked wonders to improve young players like Harry Kane and Dele Alli during his time with Tottenham.

The Mail have reported that Solskjaer fears the sack at United if they lose their next game to Liverpool.