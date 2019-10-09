Former Arsenal striker John Hartson has suggested Manchester United over-paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka by using Kieran Tierney as an example of a more shrewd piece of business.

The two full-backs moved this summer, with Tierney joining Arsenal from Celtic while Man Utd spent big to sign Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Discussing Tierney, Hartson heaped praise on the exciting young Scotland international, who looks a big prospect for the future at the Emirates Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka, in fairness, has also started well for United and should have a strong career with the Red Devils, though Hartson compared the price tags of the two defenders.

The Welshman believes Celtic could quite easily have demanded more money for Tierney considering how much Wan-Bissaka cost, in what could also be taken as a little dig at the way MUFC do business, rather than just praise for Arsenal managing to strike such a good deal.

“Arsenal probably got him on the cheap if you look at the fact Manchester United paid £50m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” Hartson told the Daily Record.

“Also, average players are going for £30m or £40m and Kieran is certainly not average.

“Celtic could have held out for another £5m or so but it is still good money they have banked, especially due to the fact he has come through the ranks and hasn’t cost the club a penny.”

It’s certainly true that United have over-spent a lot in recent years as many of their high-profile signings like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez just haven’t worked out for them at all.