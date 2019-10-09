Video: Ex-Premier League boss makes huge Man United relegation claim live on TalkSport

Former West Ham and Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce has stated that Man United could possibly be relegated could things continue to not go their way this season.

The Red Devils currently lie just two points clear of the drop zone after winning just two of their opening matches, losing three of the remaining six.

Following this disastrous start, Allardyce has stated on TalkSport that he feels it’s “not beyond the realms of possibility” that United could end up being relegated this year.

Now, we doubt United will actually go down this year, however if it were to happen, it’d surely be the biggest shock football has ever seen…

