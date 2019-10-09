Wayne Rooney reportedly warned former England team-mate Jamie Vardy about the behaviour of his wife Rebekah a few years ago at Euro 2016.

Today’s explosive story has put Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in the spotlight as the latter has been accused by the former of leaking her private Instagram stories to the Sun newspaper.

According to the Daily Mirror, it seems former England captain Rooney had his doubts about Rebekah’s behaviour in the past and communicated this to Leicester City striker Vardy.

The report cites an old piece from the Times claiming Rooney spoke to Vardy about his partner’s distracting social media posts.

Both Coleen and Rebekah travelled to France for that tournament alongside England’s stars, and it seems she’s perhaps not always been the most popular figure in these circles.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

The report also references then-England manager Roy Hodgson having to deny rumours of a bust-up between Rooney and Vardy during the tournament.

It remains to be seen how the pair’s relationship will be affected now after today’s drama.