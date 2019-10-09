Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed the clubs Jurgen Klopp for the latter’s belief him in him.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Reds back in 2016 and not long after, became a regular for the club. During the latter part of the 17/18 season, Alexander-Arnold dethroned Joe Gomez as Liverpool’s first-choice right-back and has since held on to that role, becoming among the best in his position.

The 21-year-old heaped praised on Klopp who completed four years at Anfield yesterday, thanking him for showing faith in him. As quoted by Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold said: ” Without him, who knows what would have happened. He’s the one that’s given me the most opportunities – more opportunities than I could even ask for. He’s put a lot of trust and faith in me personally and I’ve tried to repay him every time he’s done that.

“Within his first few weeks he was down at the academy watching the young lads, and that almost gave us a bit more faith and gave a statement to the club that he is going to use young players and give us those chances. He’s shown over the four-year period that he has given those young players their chances and given them opportunities and obviously I’m one of the youngsters that have been given them. A massive thanks to him, and hopefully there will be four more years of success.”

Klopp has changed the entire landscape at Liverpool in the last four years and the entire club owes him a great deal. It’s visible on the pitch the kind of relationship he has with his players and that has been key to the Reds’ success.

Given Liverpool’s current form, there’s every chance that the club will win more silverware under Klopp. Following the international break, the Reds play their next match against Manchester United.