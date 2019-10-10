11 Best European Football Away Days

Few things can match the excitement and anticipation of football away days.

And with cheap flights just a click away, it has never been easier to experience the delights of a new city while taking in a game.

Want some inspiration? These are the top European football tourism destinations for you to consider booking…

1 Valencia

The Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou may have the best players, but can Real Madrid and Barcelona compete with the view at the Mestalla. Simply, no.

The steep North Stand offers an experience like no other in Europe, an almost vertigo-inducing bird’s eye view.

A must-see before the Nou Mestalla is completed.

2 Union Berlin

Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion may have been the hipsters’ venue of choice for the past decade, but make sure you don’t miss a trick in Berlin.

The Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei, set in woodland in the former East Germany, now one of Europe’s most hip and happening cities, offers that perfect match day experience, from the buzz of bars and outdoor barbecues around the stadium to the energetic ultras inside.

And with the Eisern Union now promoted to the Bundesliga, it’s time to act fast before one of football’s best-kept secrets goes mainstream.

3 Lazio/AS Roma

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has seen it all from the 1960 Olympic Games to the 1990 World Cup final.

Today it is home to both Serie A sides Lazio and Roma, two of football’s most passionate fans.

4 Olympique de Marseilles

No stadium looks quite as breathtaking as the Stade Velodrome – or sounds quite as raucous.

The home to Marseilles, it’s 67,394 capacity makes it the largest football ground in France, while it has also hosted international football and rugby.

5 Sporting Clube de Braga

The Estadio Municipal de Braga caught the public eye at the 2004 European Championships. Built especially for that tournament, the two-sided Portuguese stadium is literally between a rock and a hard place, cut into a cliff with rock faces behind both goals. Still, the perfect place to put a scoreboard.

6 Red Star, Paris

The French capital is undoubtedly one of the best cities in the world to visit, with the famous luxurious Paris hotels, amazing sights and great food all awaiting. You could add Le Parc des Princes to your list to see the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain, who dominate French football. But, we know you’re a secret hipster at heart, so why not opt for the cooler option and drop in on city neighbours Red Star? As club creative director David Bellion (yes, that one) put it: “Red Star is an underground, romantic, popular football club where there is absolutely no social status. People love it because it still has that old-school football vibe. The club was not built for just victory and winning. It is a very powerful symbol of freedom and creativity. Not a lot of clubs have that natural credibility.”

7 Barcelona

The Camp Nou is a must-see for any football fan. Set in one of Europe’s most beautiful cities, it has been host to some of the game’s most beautiful players.

Simply a must on any football fan’s bucket list.

8 Liverpool

Not England’s biggest stadium, nor the most impressive, but Anfield can send shivers down the spine like no other venue.

When the passionate fans are on song, their scarves above their head to create a sea of red, you will find your humming along to You’ll Never Walk Alone, like it or not.

9 Ajax

The Johan Cruijff ArenA – formerly the Amsterdam ArenA – is the home of Ajax.

It is a stylish, modern stadium just a short ferry ride from England, and an excellent place to enjoy football, if the trappings of the city don’t take you in first.

10 Borussia Dortmund

You knew we couldn’t really leave the Westfalenstadion off this list.

Famed for its Yellow Wall on the southern terrace, the Dortmund experience has been the one to have football fans most excited in recent years, with the club’s passionate support and mindblowing tifos.

11 HNK Trogir

Ok, the 1,000-capacity home of HNK Trogir may sound no more appealing than a weekend away watching a non-league Croatian football match. But the unique viewing experience of Igralista Batarija is well worth the visit. Behind both goals are UNESCO world heritage sites, the Tower of St Marco and Kamerlengo Castle.

And if you manage to clear the two 15th century fortresses, you may even see the ball land into the beautiful Adriatic.