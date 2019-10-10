Man Utd have seemingly been dealt a blow as rumoured target Kalidou Koulibaly has played down talk of an exit from Napoli.

As noted by The Sun, the towering centre-half continues to be paired with a switch to Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to add further defensive strength to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with a £90m price-tag touted in the report too.

Despite the fact that they splashed out on Harry Maguire this past summer, that report would suggest that Solskjaer isn’t yet happy with his defensive options, although given that they’ve managed to score just nine goals in eight Premier League games, it could be argued they should be looking at the other end of the pitch.

Nevertheless, the speculation continues, but Koulibaly has responded again and has ruled out considering an exit from Napoli any time soon as his focus is on winning trophies with the Italian giants.

“My goal is to help the club and the team win a trophy now. The market rumours? I’m used to it. Many come out every day where they say I will leave. Right now my only goal is to win with Napoli, the rest I don’t care about,” he told Senegalese media, as quoted by Calciomercato.

Time will tell if further failure for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season forces the 28-year-old to reconsider his position, but with Man Utd in all sorts of trouble currently, there is an argument that they may struggle to appeal and convince top players to join them unless they turn things around.

The Red Devils currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table after a dismal start to the campaign, albeit they’re only five points adrift of fourth spot.

In turn, if Solskjaer can oversee a turnaround and Napoli continue to falter, then perhaps a swoop for Koulibaly next summer could be possible unless he is adamant about sticking it out with the Partenopei and continuing to establish himself as a club legend having been so crucial for them in recent years.