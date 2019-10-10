AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on Donyell Malen and Dayot Upamecano as they eye more exciting young talent to add to their squad.

It’s been a difficult season for the Italian giants thus far, as they’ve suffered four defeats in their first seven games of the Serie A campaign.

SEE MORE: Five things Stefano Pioli must do to win Milan fans over and succeed this season

That in turn led to the dismissal of Marco Giampaolo this week, with Stefano Pioli stepping in and tasked with getting Milan back on track and being competitive in the battle for a top-four finish.

It appears as though the club aren’t losing sight of adding potential reinforcements though, with reports claiming that two starlets are on their radar in particular.

As noted by Calciomercato, Malen is being watched by Milan scouts as they continue to monitor his progress with a possible view of making a move in the near future.

The 20-year-old has made a sensational start to the season for PSV, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in just 18 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, that would suggest that the Dutch giants have a real talent on their hands, and Milan could be facing a transfer scrap to win the race for his signature this summer as surely other top clubs around Europe will have been alerted to his form and talent.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that Upamecano is also on Milan’s transfer shortlist for next summer, and so it remains to be seen if he can be prised away from RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old is continuing to play a key role for the Bundesliga outfit, and by combining experience and maturity with the natural ability that he possesses, he’ll hope to emerge as one of the top defenders in Europe in the coming years.

Time will tell whether or not that development process will continue at Milan next season, with Pioli having the added boost of seeing Mattia Caldara return to training with the rest of the group this week as he’ll look to form a key partnership with captain Alessio Romagnoli moving forward.