Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp has admitted it can be painful watching the team under Unai Emery as they continue to struggle for success.

Bergkamp played for Arsenal during a great period in their history, winning three premier league titles and numerous other major honours during his time at Highbury.

The Dutchman is still considered an all-time great among Gunners fans for the role he played in the club’s success under Arsene Wenger, and it’s clear he still cares a great deal about the club.

Speaking to Ian Wright, admitted it is hard to see Arsenal struggling to keep up with the likes of Liverpool at the moment.

And while he didn’t necessarily single out Emery for blame in that, he certainly implied it’s perhaps harder watching AFC than it used to be.

Many fans would probably share that view as the style of football under Emery has not been as aesthetically pleasing as it was under Wenger, even during difficult periods for the Frenchman.

“It’s different of course to what I was used to, with English players and a few foreign, now it’s moved the other way,” Bergkamp told Ian Wright’s official YouTube channel, as quoted by the Metro.

“Sometimes it’s good but a lot of times you don’t really feel that it’s Arsenal as we know it. You know, with the passion and a few players that make a difference.

“It’s difficult to say whether it is better or worse but better is always shown in trophies, which aren’t there at the moment.

“On the one hand, there are so many clubs who improved so quickly to a high level, whereas Arsenal, maybe improved, but not to that level.

“It’s hard, it’s difficult and it hurts sometimes. You feel sometimes that Arsenal should do better but I’m still hoping.”