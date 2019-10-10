Christian Eriksen has been a pivotal figure for Tottenham in recent years, but reports claim that a whole host of European giants are preparing to try and prise him away next year.

The 27-year-old joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013, and has gone on to register 67 goals and 87 assists in 288 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho fuels Tottenham talk with latest key decision

While Tottenham haven’t been able to kick on and win trophies in that time, they have certainly come a long way and Eriksen has been a vital part of that progression.

However, with his current contract set to expire next summer, Tottenham now face a real threat of losing their creative star either in January in a cut-price deal, or at the end of the season for nothing, provided he doesn’t put pen to paper on a renewal.

With no suggestion thus far that he intends on doing so, an exit appears to be the most likely outcome, and now according to AS, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all interested in the Danish international.

It’s added that United are the ‘most interested’ side, but time will tell whether or not that translates into them having the best chance of landing Eriksen next year ahead of the competition.

As an upcoming free agent, Eriksen will be free to speak with other clubs from January 1 onwards. In turn, Tottenham will be wary now of losing him for nothing, as ultimately for a player of his quality, they could surely still get a decent fee in January and put that towards signing a replacement to help the fill the void if he does depart next summer.