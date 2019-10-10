Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale reportedly has an offer to seal a transfer to Chelsea for a fee of around €60million.

The Wales international is going through a difficult period at Real Madrid and it could make sense for him to return to the Premier League sooner or later.

Bale could also be an ideal signing for Chelsea right now as they still need a replacement for Eden Hazard, who left to join Real in the summer.

Frank Lampard has done well to keep Chelsea competitive for the time being despite Hazard’s exit and the club’s transfer ban that prevented him signing anyone before the start of the season.

According to El Desmarque, however, it seems Chelsea now have Bale in mind to strengthen their attack, though the former Tottenham man has also been linked with Manchester United by Don Balon in recent times.

Bale could also do a job for the Red Devils after their difficult start to the season, and neutrals would surely love to see the 30-year-old back in England before the end of his career.

Man Utd may have to act fast, though, as El Desmarque suggest CFC are already in position to snap Bale up when their transfer ban ends.